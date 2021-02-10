Advertisement

I&M sending employees down south

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power is sending more than 250 employees and contractors down south.

An expected ice storm with the potential to cause major power outages is going to hit the eastern Kentucky-West Virginia area.

I&M says its crews are committed to providing mutual assistance to other companies working to restore power outside the local service area.

