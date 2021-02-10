Advertisement

Generations Adventureplex to host Valentine’s Day event

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to escape the frigid cold with your significant other for Valentine’s Day, you can have some fun indoors in Mishawaka.

Generations Adventureplex is hosting an “Axes and Ohs” event with Wine and Canvas on Sunday.

Instructors will help you and your partner paint a love-themed canvas, and then you get 30 minutes of axe throwing.

Registration is $45 per person, and singles are encouraged to come to the event too.

“It’s indoor, it’s fun,” said Brit Herrada, the sales manager at Generations Adventureplex. “It’s something you can tell your friends about and it’s unlike probably anything else you’d find to do on Sunday.”

Tickets need to be purchased in advance and you can do so by clicking here. Participants must be 16 years old or older.

To learn more about all of the fun you can have at Generations Adventureplex, click here.

