Family asking for cards, letters of support for teen in ICU

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - A family involved in a deadly car wreck from over the weekend is asking for support from the Michiana community.

13-year-old Giuliana is currently in the ICU at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, after getting seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Grant Road Friday night.

Her family’s SUV was struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Stephen Stopcyznski, died in the crash.

Giuliana’s mom, Kassandra Zwierzynski, is asking the community to send her daughter cards and letters of encouragement.

If you would like to send her a message, you can email her by visiting this website: https://www.rileychildrens.org/form/patient-postcard

Just type in Giuliana’s name and your message, and Riley Hospital will print the card and deliver it to her.

Or, if you would like to physically send her a card or a letter, you can send it to:

Riley Hospital

Care of: Giuliana Mendez

705 Riley Hospital Dr.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Giuliana Mendez, 13, is in the ICU at Riley Children's Hospital after being injured in a car accident. (WNDU)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.