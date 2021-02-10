Deanna Gumpf set to start 20th season as Notre Dame softball head coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that the Super Bowl is over, football season is a long ways away. However, this week is the start of the college softball season.

It’s also the start of Notre Dame softball head coach Deanna Gumpf’s 20th season under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

Gumpf says she’s changed a lot from Year 1 to Year 20. Gumpf puts more of an emphasis now on building relationships, and it’s allowed her to enjoy the job more.

She can’t believe it’s already been 20 years.

“First of all, I don’t know it’s been 20 years,” Gumpf said. “It feels like ten. If you would have asked me 20 years ago, how long I would be at Notre Dame, I probably would have said five, maybe ten years if I am lucky. I had no idea that I would be sitting here today having this discussion 20 years later at Notre Dame. I sure feel really proud, really honored. It really is kind of mind blowing when you sit back and think about it. I’m a pretty lucky girl and I sure like what I am doing.”

Gumpf’s 20th season at Notre Dame gets underway Saturday in the Stinger Classic at Alabama State with a matchup with North Alabama.

First pitch is at 12:30 PM. There will be a stream to the game on the Alabama State YouTube page.

