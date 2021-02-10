Advertisement

Coldest weather of the season arrives Valentine’s Day weekend

Snow continues on/off through the remainder of the week
Cloudy skies with additional snow showers, especially heavy in our southern communities. 1-2″ of accumulation likely.(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

A few light snow showers through the morning with wake-up temperatures in the single digits. Afternoon highs top out in the upper teens. A light breeze with minor wind chills through your Wednesday. Cloudy skies with additional snow showers, especially heavy in our southern communities. 1-2″ of accumulation likely.

TONIGHT:

Fluffy system snow ends late as a band of lake effect sets up into your Thursday morning. Another cold night with lows temperatures in the single digits.

TOMORROW:

Chilly, cloudy, calm. Highs in the upper teens, once again, with mostly cloudy skies and a NE breeze less than 10mph. Light lake effect snow will continue in Berrien and La Porte Counties.

