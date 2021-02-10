Advertisement

Cold, But Not Much Snow

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLD CONTINUES, THEN SATURDAY SNOW... Our normal high temperature right now is in the middle 30s, and we will stay WAY below normal for most of the next 2 weeks. The coldest 2 days are probably going to be Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. We have a couple of storm systems coming this way that will probably give us accumulating snow...how much will depend on the tracks of the storms. The first one comes this Saturday...the second, and stronger, one comes next Tuesday...

Tonight: A bit of snow in places, otherwise just cloudy and cold. Low: 6, Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: Cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High: 20, Wind: NE 6-12

Thursday night: Variably cloudy and cold. Low: 6

Friday: Clouds and some sunshine. Chance of lake-effect snow showers late. High: 22

