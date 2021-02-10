Christ Child Society receives donation from Build-A-Bear

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?

How about the Christ Child Society of South Bend benefiting from Build-A-Bear generosity?

“We are providing these stuffed animals to these children because it provides them comfort and support. We had one case worker tell us axed we made one delivery for their children on foster care, that she takes her stuffed animal everywhere they she goes with her. She just feels comforted and secure and it makes her feel better about herself,” says Susan Coulter with the Christ Child Society.

If you would like to help, the Christ Child Society is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year tomorrow night.

It’s called “Let Love Shine,” and of course, it will be held virtually.

For more information, head to the organization’s website, christchildsb.org.

