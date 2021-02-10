31-year-old man charged with arson in Summer Place Apartments fire

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged with arson in relation to the fire at Summer Place Apartments on Jan. 10th is in custody at the St. Joseph County Jail on $12,000 cash bond.

Police arrested 31-year-old Quintin Ferguson on Feb. 3rd for a Level 4 felony arson charge and a Level 6 felony intimidation charge.

16 News Now tells us how one resident is reacting after learning this fire was no accident.

“Honestly this whole thing makes me sick to my stomach,” said Summer Place resident Heather Clark-Grabarek.

The probably cause affidavit shows what happened a month ago at the Summer Place Apartments can be described as a crime of passion. It’s also a crime that displaced roughly 35 people.

Hearing that someone is facing arson charges for last month’s fire left Clark-Grabarek more angry than relieved.

“To do something like this to an entire building of families, potentially causing death and loss of everything, families having to move in the dead of winter and completely relocate, I don’t understand how anybody can do anything like this,” Clark-Grabarek said.

Clark-Grabarek says she’s collected more items for the impacted families than they have room for, and is asking for help from anyone who might be able to help them with storage.

Flaherty & Collins Properties Vice President for Marketing & Communications, Brian Moore issued a statement to 16 News Now saying, “It’s a very unfortunate situation where 16 families have been displaced, but we’ve worked with other Flaherty & Collins Properties communities around the area to find those affected by the fire temporary housing...We are anxious to start the rebuild process as well in the very near future.”

The affidavit says Ferguson started the fire in his ex-girlfriend’s Summer Place apartment after trying to lure her back home from work.

Investigators saw Ferguson start the fire in video footage taken from their video call after the ex-girlfriend rejected his attempts at convincing her to come home.

The document says Ferguson threatened arson to his ex before, and by tracking his GPS monitor, they confirmed his location at the time of the fire.

Ferguson faces a maximum penalty of twelve years in prison if found guilty of arson.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.