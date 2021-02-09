Vote delayed for resolution seeking city and school collaboration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council has delayed a vote on a resolution seeking collaboration between the city and its schools.

In response to the South Bend Community School Corporation’s proposal of closing 2 schools at the end of this school year, some members of the Community Relations Committee in the Common Council are speaking out.

“There needs to be a meeting of minds between the two bodies in order to come up with the economic impact that occurs,” 2nd District Councilman Henry Davis Jr. said.

Those sponsoring a resolution that seeks joint efforts between the city and schools are worried about the negative effect on neighborhoods and want an economic impact study done.

“We’re trying to be proactive in our neighborhoods instead of reactive,” At Large Councilwoman Lori Hamman said.

Councilman Henry Davis Jr. spoke of past school closures that he says hurt neighborhoods in the district he represents.

“The reason why this is before us and those two schools that are on the chopping block right now, is because I don’t want this to happen in any other area,” Davis said.

Some council members raised questions about the resolution.

“I just think that we can have this conversation with the school board without it having to be a resolution,” 1st District Councilman Canneth Lee said.

This resolution has been tabled until March 22, although the school board is set to vote on the closing of the 2 schools on February 22.

“We have no authority over the school corporation and neither do they have any authority over us, but we have to work together. Someone has said that you can’t have a great city without great neighborhoods, without great citizens, but also without great public education,” Common Council President Karen White said.

