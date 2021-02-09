South Bend native shares his experience serving in the color guard at Biden’s Inauguration and Superbowl LV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Turning to What’s Good, a man originally from Michiana is starting 2021 on some of the nation’s biggest stages.

16 News Now finds out what it was like representing our country and our neck of the woods during President Biden’s Inauguration and Super Bowl LV.

Sgt. Christopher Wilson-Poston says he’s always had a passion for serving.

This year he served as part of the color guard at two iconic American traditions.

“It was actually a really big surprise when I got the orders in basic that I was coming to Washington D.C., and even when I came here I still had no idea that my career path would lead me down this way,” Sgt. Wilson said.

A journey that started three years ago when Sgt. Wilson joined the Army brought him far from his humble beginnings living in or near South Bend.

It’s brought him within yards from former commander and chiefs--

“I was on the top balcony above President Biden at the time so just looking down and being able to see all the former presidents and vice presidents, and also the members of congress, it was just amazing,” he said.

--and right behind the endzone for the Kansas City Chiefs during Superbowl 55.

“So it’s not the first time I’ve stepped on a football field, but being at the Superbowl and doing something I love like that was absolutely astonishing,” Sgt. Wilson said.

Sergent Wilson says it wasn’t easy earning his spot with the color guard, proving to himself that hard work goes a long way.

Those cheering him on at home say Sgt. Wilson is someone his community can look up to.

“The sweetest part of it all is for him to be able to be a role model for his nieces and nephews and other little kids and other people who know Christopher,” said his mother Ada Poston-Fenton.

The 23-year-old said he also shared some special moments with performers at these events, including Grammy-winning artist H.E.R., who is also 23.

Wilson said H.E.R. is one of his favorite artists and they had a conversation about how their completely different paths brought them to meet at such a unique moment in their young careers.

