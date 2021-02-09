UPDATE: PHM unanimously approves in-person learning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Penn Harris Madison schools made a push for in-person learning Monday night at the school board of trustees meeting, voting unanimously (7-0) to approve in-person learning for middle and high school students.

The second look came after a recommendation by superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker, as COVID-19 cases decline in St. Joseph County.

Like many schools in Michiana, Penn Harris Madison schools have had a mix of in-class and virtual learning during the pandemic.

As COVID cases in the county continue to drop, the school corporation is making the move to keep some students in the classroom full-time, or close to full-time.

Dr. Thacker sent a letter to parents that says in part:

“I will be recommending to the Board of School Trustees for their approval, plans for the phase-in process of transitioning secondary students (grades 6-12 whose parents chose hybrid instruction for the 2nd semester) back into the classroom for in-person instruction working up to 5 days per week.”

The school corporation says any plans are subject to change as they stay in close contact with the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

As part of the transition, Mondays would become virtual learning days with four days in the classroom.

Safety protocols such as social distancing and mask wearing will continue.

