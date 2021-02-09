Advertisement

Pacers assistant resigns citing personal, health concerns

The longtime NBA assistant joined Indiana’s staff in 2016 and was a holdover from former coach Nate McMillan’s staff.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno has resigned. The 58-year-old Bayno says he’s stepping away because of personal and health reasons. The longtime NBA assistant joined Indiana’s staff in 2016 and was a holdover from former coach Nate McMillan’s staff. He went 94-60 in five seasons as the head coach at UNLV and lost all three games he coached at Loyola Marymount before resigning in January 2009 because of health reasons. Bayno served two stints in Portland, the second with McMillan.

