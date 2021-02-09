Notre Dame schedules home-and-home series with Florida in 2031 and 2032

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish fans can get their calendars out.

On Monday, Notre Dame announced they’ve scheduled a home-and-home series with the Florida Gators in 2031.

The Gators will come to South Bend first. That will be on November 15, 2031.

The following year, the Irish will travel down to Gainesville to take on the Gators in the Swamp. The date for that game is scheduled for September 1, 2032.

Believe it or not, the two programs have only played once before. That was in the 1992 Sugar Bowl, where No. 18 Notre Dame topped No. 3 Florida 39-28. Jerome Bettis rushed for three touchdowns as the Irish stunned the Gators.

