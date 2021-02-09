Northwestern set to meet Purdue at Wrigley Field next season

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Northwestern is scheduled to play again at Wrigley Field. The Wildcats will meet Purdue on Nov. 20 after last year’s game against Wisconsin got moved from the Friendly Confines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game against the Boilermakers would be the Wildcats’ first at Wrigley since they played Illinois in 2010. That was also the first college football game at the ballpark since 1938. Northwestern was scheduled to play Wisconsin at Wrigley last November but played at the Wildcats’ home stadium instead.

