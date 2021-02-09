Advertisement

Michigan reports 60* more COVID-19 deaths, 563 more cases Tuesday

There have been 14,965 deaths and 569,980 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 60* more COVID-19 deaths and 563 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced today include 31 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 14,965 deaths and 569,980 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,769* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/08/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 6th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~884 per day.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,379 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 74* more coronavirus deaths and 1,358 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 1,383 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 201 (+1) deaths and 11,172 (+21) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 58 (+0) deaths and 3,842 (+12) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 80 (+2) deaths and 4,517 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

