Michigan ramps up vaccine distribution

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan is ramping up its vaccine distribution.

So far, the state has administered more than 1.2 million doses and they’re working to get the second dose into people’s arms.

Officials are continuing to focus on front line workers, educators, veterans and senior citizens.

Michigan insurers are also going to continue to waive out of pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, vaccine and treatments.

“The very last thing that Michiganders should have to worry about is whether or not their health insurance will cover the cost of their care, and this will help get Michiganders peace of mind needed to continue staying healthy and staying safe and getting the care that is needed,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer also wants to remind people that their success in curbing the spread is “fragile” and we need to continue to wear a mask and distance.

