Mayor Mueller delivers State of the City

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Mayor James Mueller delivered his annual address during the South Bend Common Council meeting.

Despite 2020 being a challenging year, Mayor Mueller says highlights for the city include its economic response to COVID-19 by doing things like providing loans to small businesses, the city’s investment in the community and the city’s growing partnership with the South Bend School Corporation.

Along with the highlights Mayor Mueller gave updates on the pandemic and distribution of the vaccine.

“We are literally in a race here because these new variants are adapting and becoming more contagious. So, we really need to get this vaccine out to as many people as possible and that will help protect us from the next surge,” Mueller said.

Mueller says he’s hopeful that other vaccines in the authorization process will soon be available to help in the fight against the pandemic.

