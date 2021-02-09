Local leaders working to increase tourism in St. Joseph County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts to boost the tourism industry in St. Joseph County began in the state capital today.

A local delegation appeared before a senate committee this morning, seeking permission to raise the county tax on hotel room rentals from six percent to eight percent.

The additional revenue would be spent on improvements to local tourist attractions, including the Morris Performing Arts Center and the Potawatomi Zoo.

“We recently this past year in one year raised over four million dollars toward a giraffe habitat just a true testament to what the community if feeling about our zoo right now. So, to be able to take part in this additional increase is just going to allow us to continue this master plan and truly be a modern zoo, and not just be this small community zoo but a true regional destination,” says Joshua Sisk with the Potawatomi Zoo.

The bill unanimously passed out of committee today by a vote of 13-0.

It moves on to the full senate floor for further consideration.

