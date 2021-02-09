Advertisement

Local leaders working to increase tourism in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts to boost the tourism industry in St. Joseph County began in the state capital today.

A local delegation appeared before a senate committee this morning, seeking permission to raise the county tax on hotel room rentals from six percent to eight percent.

The additional revenue would be spent on improvements to local tourist attractions, including the Morris Performing Arts Center and the Potawatomi Zoo.

“We recently this past year in one year raised over four million dollars toward a giraffe habitat just a true testament to what the community if feeling about our zoo right now. So, to be able to take part in this additional increase is just going to allow us to continue this master plan and truly be a modern zoo, and not just be this small community zoo but a true regional destination,” says Joshua Sisk with the Potawatomi Zoo.

The bill unanimously passed out of committee today by a vote of 13-0.

It moves on to the full senate floor for further consideration.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Miltenberger, III, was found shot to death Saturday night in South Bend.
Sisters of South Bend man killed in shooting say their brother didn’t have enemies
Grandfather sentenced to probation in toddler’s cruise ship death
An update on a girl who was badly injured in a deadly crash over the weekend in South Bend.
Teen may not walk again after injury in deadly crash
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

How local water treatment plants keep drinking water safe.
How local water treatment plants keep systems safe from hackers
With so many kids in an educational tailspin, this seems like a wasted year. Or is it?
The Lost Year: Setbacks and Successes for Students
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold Weather Continues...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
It’s a road that has been known by many names: U.S. 31, old U.S. 31, Dixie Highway, State Road...
Study looks into revitalization of State Road 933 corridor