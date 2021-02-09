Live performances to return to Wagon Wheel Theatre

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Live theatre is returning to the Wagon Wheel Theatre.

Center Street Community Theatre is holding live performances of the “Odd Couple” starting in March at the Wagon Wheel Center for The Arts.

The “Odd Couple” runs from March 11-13.

Ticket sales will be limited, and COVID safety protocols will be in place.

Tickets are $15 and are available now at the box office.

