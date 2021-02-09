Keeping your pets safe in the dangerous cold

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - As dangerous temperatures continue in Michiana, we want to make sure your pets stay safe in the freezing cold.

16 News Now’s Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser at Center for Animal Health, says you should not keep your pets outside for a long period of time in these temperatures.

It is important to protect their paws from the snow and salt, so Dr. Visser suggests putting boots on their paws or petroleum jelly on the undersides of their pads.

Signs of frostbite on your pet can include blisters on the skin or discoloration.

But sometimes, it takes a few days for those symptoms to appear.

“The skin may look completely normal,” Dr. Visser said. “It may be sensitive; it may not be sensitive. And then over those next couple of days, the effect on the skin can show up. So, checking those paws, even for days afterward, checking the skin and the tips of the ears for those 48 hours afterward is really important to monitor for changes.”

Dr. Visser also warns against letting your pet drink water from any puddles outside or in your garage.

The water may contain antifreeze, which is toxic to pets and can cause irreversible kidney damage.

For more tips on keeping your pets safe, watch the above videos.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.