Bill changing way judges are selected passes through Indiana House

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A bill that would change the way St. Joseph County Superior Court judges are appointed sailed through the full Indiana House Monday night, 63 to 31.

One stated goal of the bill is to take local lawyers out of the candidate vetting process, and instead allow the governor to appoint a majority of the members on the county’s judicial nominating commission.

The governor already appoints superior court judges in St. Joe County, which is one of four counties in Indiana where superior court judges are not elected.

The bill moves on to the state senate for further consideration.

