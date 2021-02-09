Advertisement

Irish gear up for rematch with Duke

Irish head coach Mike Brey hopes Notre Dame can flip the script against Duke Tuesday afternoon.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team is gearing up to play a college basketball blue blood.

The Irish play the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Tuesday afternoon.

Notre Dame already got a taste of Duke earlier this season. In that game, the Irish never led for even one second against the Blue Devils falling 75-65.

Irish head coach Mike Brey hopes Notre Dame can flip the script against Duke Tuesday afternoon.

“If there’s one game that sticks in my craw a little bit was the Duke game here on December 16,” Brey said. “For two reasons, one, we had a chance, since we had beaten Kentucky on that Saturday to beat the Duke and Kentucky programs in a five day period. For our program, it would have been really cool. I didn’t think we dug in and adhere to our compete drill mentality. I’ll take more responsibility than the guys on that.”

The Irish will look to bounce back against Duke. That will be a 4:30 PM tip on the ACC Network.

