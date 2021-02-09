Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman turned down Notre Dame as a high school recruit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Exactly one month ago, Notre Dame won the recruitment of Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman over several schools including LSU to become the next defensive coordinator for the Irish.

However, the last time Notre Dame recruited Freeman, it did not go as well.

The Irish were one of several teams interested in Freeman as a high school recruit.

Freeman was a four recruit in the Class of 2004 and ended up choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame because Columbus was fifty minutes from his hometown of Huber Heights and he grew up a huge Ohio State fan.

Former Irish coaches Mike Denbrock and Tyrone Willingham could not sway the Ohio kid to South Bend, even though they truly thought he was the definition of a Notre Dame football player.

Freeman says now, looking back, if Ohio State was not heavy on his heart, he probably would have signed with Notre Dame.

“I don’t think I gave this place a true, fair opportunity,” Freeman said. “I knew where I wanted to go, and I committed there and I went there. I think, now looking back, you realize this place is really, really special. The opportunities that you can gain after being a graduate of Notre Dame, they are opportunities you can’t get everywhere else. I know that now being here, this is an unbelievable once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Notre Dame fans would have preferred if Freeman figured that out back in 2004.

Freeman started in 37 games at Ohio State, and was a two-time Second-team All Big Ten selection.

