Indiana reports 67 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,225 more cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 67 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,225 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,265 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,526 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 641,874 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 58 more coronavirus deaths and 1,065 new cases were reported. 1,292 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 1,529 new cases were reported. 1,446 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 2,403 new cases were reported. 1,541 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 36 more coronavirus deaths and 1,480 new cases were reported. 1,582 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,479 (+37) cases and 490 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,946 (+21) cases and 400 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,517 (+8) cases and 191 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,351 (+15) cases and 101 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,304 (+7) cases and 100 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,372 (+2) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,821 (+3) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,731 (+6) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,030 (+5) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

