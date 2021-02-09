Advertisement

Indiana deaths jumped by 18% during 2020 amid pandemic

The Flag of Indiana
The Flag of Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A larger surge of coronavirus deaths in Indiana during December than was initially reported contributed to an 18% jump in the state’s overall deaths during 2020.

Preliminary totals from the Indiana Department of Health show nearly 77,000 died in the state last year -- an increase of almost 11,000 from 2019 -- as nationwide deaths also jumped with the global pandemic.

The large increase came as health officials have recorded at least 9,390 COVID-19 deaths during 2020.

Recently revised figures from the state health department boosted the peak of Indiana’s rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 102 in mid-December, up from the previous high of 86 a day.

