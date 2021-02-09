Advertisement

Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home

By Carly Miller
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent 311 days at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, and those caring for him say his hope is dwindling.

“The shelter is the new beginning, but it takes the community to make it a life-long change,” Volunteer Coordinator Sue Durski said.

Durski says Kane is in desperate need of a loving home where he is the only pet and only around teenagers or adults. “He needs people that can also comprehend his special needs and give him space, time and patience that way he can show how much of a good boy he can be.”

Durski says dogs like Kane that are a little bit older or have limitations tend to be put on the back burner but can make great pets for the right family.

“And when people go for those small dogs, the cute ones, ones that can find a good home anywhere, and these get overlooked, it breaks my heart. It breaks all of our hearts,” Durski said.

If you aren’t in a position to adopt, the shelter is always looking for help in caring for its furry friends.

“We rescue dogs from bad situations. We give them a new opportunity, but without the community, without adoptions, without volunteers, without fosters, without donations, without rescuers, how are we going to change that end? We need the middle man. We need you,” Durski said.

For more information about Kane as well as some of the other animals here at the shelter, click here.

