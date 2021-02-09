Cold Weather Continues...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WINTRY WEATHER CONTINUES... We are in the throes of a very cold weather pattern across much of North America, including here in Michiana. At the moment, it looks like the coldest air will come Sunday and Monday for Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. It will remain well below normal after that, but probably more tolerable later next week. As for snow, it’s hard to time the systems out right now, but it looks like storm systems (mainly weak) move through Wednesday afternoon, late Friday through Saturday and the middle of next week. There will be chances for flurries and snow showers on most of the other days...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cold...flurries and light snow showers this evening will give a coating in some lake-effect areas. Low: 8, Wind: NW 2-4

Wednesday: Variably cloudy and cold...areas of light snow developing in the afternoon, especially south. High: 20, Wind: N 3-6

Wednesday night: A bit of light snow. Low: 6

Thursday: Variably cloudy with a little sunshine at times...also some flurries around. High: 18

