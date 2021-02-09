Bitter cold weather settles in this week with on/off snow chances

TODAY:

Not as cold as Monday morning, but still quite chilly. Slick roads with hazardous conditions on the bypass. Slide-offs and accidents possible on snow-covered highways. Snow continues to fall in our southern communities along with lake effect bands setting up along the lakeshore. High temperatures reach the upper teens, near 20° this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with light winds from the north.

TONIGHT:

A minor wind chill with temperatures in the single digits overnight. Cloudy skies leading into Wednesday morning. A mainly dry evening.

TOMORROW:

Highs top out in the upper teens with another round of snow likely. Into the afternoon and evening hours, snow moves through our southern communities, bringing 1-2″ of fresh accumulation.

