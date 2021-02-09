Advertisement

Big Ten moves men’s tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis

Games will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, which also will be the site of this year’s Final Four.
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the...
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament had been canceled. Warren, the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference, is creating a coalition to give the league's athletes a platform to voice their concerns about racism. Warren announced Monday, June 1, 2020, the formation of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, with athletes, coaches, athletic director and university chancellors and presidents.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Big Ten officials have decided to move next month’s men’s basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis. Games will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, which also will be the site of this year’s Final Four. The Big Ten women’s tournament will be held the same week just a few blocks away at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Rumors had swirled for weeks that this move was coming, but the Big Ten made it official by saying the move was necessary for several reasons surrounding health and safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Charles Miltenberger, III, was found shot to death Saturday night in South Bend.
Sisters of South Bend man killed in shooting say their brother didn’t have enemies
Grandfather sentenced to probation in toddler’s cruise ship death
An update on a girl who was badly injured in a deadly crash over the weekend in South Bend.
Teen may not walk again after injury in deadly crash
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Grant scores 32, Pistons beat Durant-less Nets 122-111
Notre Dame secures program’s second-ever win at Duke, 93-89
The Gators will come to South Bend first. That will be on November 15, 2031.
Notre Dame schedules home-and-home series with Florida in 2031 and 2032
Northwestern set to meet Purdue at Wrigley Field next season