Benton Harbor residents again under boil order

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents are once again being urged to take measures to reduce their exposure to lead in their drinking water.

The city has been required to test for lead every six months since the first drinking water advisory was sent out in October 2018.

Last week, officials found that more than 10 percent of water samples recently gathered in 66 residences exceeded the target action level for lead.

The city has been working to reduce exposure to lead by replacing lead service lines since 2018 and introducing new corrosion controls in the water supply at the city’s water plant.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.