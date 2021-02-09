Advertisement

Beal scores 35, Wizards hold off Bulls 105-101 for rare win

Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, hit three free throws in the final 9.8 seconds.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Bradley Beal scored 35 points and the Washington Wizards held on for a rare win, beating the Chicago Bulls 105-101. Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, hit three free throws in the final 9.8 seconds. Rui Hachimura added 19 points and a season-high 10 rebounds on his 23rd birthday. The Wizards won for just the sixth time in 21 games this season even though they rested Russell Westbrook. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 35 points and Thaddeus Young scored 14, but the Bulls lost for the sixth time in eight games.

