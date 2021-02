SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning of two armed robberies that happened minutes apart from each other in South Bend.

The first robbery happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Marathon in the 51000 of SR 933.

The second took place just after 2:30 a.m. in the 50000 of SR 933 at the Speedway.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.