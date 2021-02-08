Teen may not walk again after injury in deadly crash
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An update on a girl who was badly injured in a deadly crash over the weekend in South Bend.
Giuliana Zwierzynski, 13, is back from surgery at Riley Hospital.
Doctors say it’s likely she won’t walk again after suffering a spinal injury.
The crash happened Friday on Grant Road after a car crashed head-on into the SUV she was in.
Her mother and four siblings were also inside that SUV.
The driver of the other car, 32-year-old Stephen Stopcyznski died in the crash.
Giuliana’s mother says her daughter is determined to walk again one day.
