Teen may not walk again after injury in deadly crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An update on a girl who was badly injured in a deadly crash over the weekend in South Bend.

Giuliana Zwierzynski, 13, is back from surgery at Riley Hospital.

Doctors say it’s likely she won’t walk again after suffering a spinal injury.

The crash happened Friday on Grant Road after a car crashed head-on into the SUV she was in.

Her mother and four siblings were also inside that SUV.

The driver of the other car, 32-year-old Stephen Stopcyznski died in the crash.

Giuliana’s mother says her daughter is determined to walk again one day.

