Staying safe in the dangerous temperatures

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the bitter cold temperatures continue in Michiana, first responders are giving warnings about being outside for too long.

Ryan Takacs, the community outreach coordinator for the South Bend Fire Department, says frost bite can happen in a matter of minutes, especially in these temperatures.

If you plan on being outside for an extended period of time, be sure to bundle up in layers and avoid having any exposed skin.

If you start feeling any tingling or numbness in your extremities, head inside immediately.

“Warm yourself up gradually, don’t stick anything under extreme hot water,” Takacs said. “Warm water is okay, you just don’t want to do anything too quickly. So, get out of wet clothes if you’re in wet clothes. Get a nice dry blanket on.”

And when shoveling this winter, do not overexert yourself.

Take breaks if you need to and bend at the knees when lifting the snow.

Takacs also reminds everyone using space heaters this winter to make sure they are at least three feet away from yourself, furniture or any other objects.

Space heaters should only be plugged directly into an outlet, and never an extension cord.

