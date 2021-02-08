Advertisement

Sisters of South Bend man killed in shooting say their brother didn’t have enemies

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Elizabeth Maxson and Candace Miltenberger are still in shock after learning their younger brother was shot and killed over the weekend.

Candace says she received a voicemail early Sunday morning from a police officer.

“It was, ‘Hi, I’m the detective for the metro homicide unit so I’m just calling in regards to a Charles Miltenberger,’” recalled Candace.

Within 30 minutes, the detective was at her house explaining what had happened.

“And then he showed me a picture of my brother’s face. And it was just, it was unreal. It seems so unreal at the time,” Candace said.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, South Bend Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of South Walnut Street. Upon arrival, they discovered 30-year-old Charles Miltenberger, III, shot to death and lying on the ground.

Candace says she had heard from her brother hours before he died.

“I spoke with him Saturday afternoon around, like, 5. He seemed to be okay. He messaged me and told me that everything was fine. He’s doing great. I had nothing to worry about,” she said.

His sisters are puzzled that someone would want to kill their brother, considering his demeanor.

“He’d do whatever he could to help the next person, even if he had nothing. He would give [them] the nothing that he had,” said Elizabeth. “Like he didn’t have no enemies. Everybody loved Charlie. I mean, nobody’s ever had anything bad to say about him.”

Candace and Elizabeth said Charlie, a loving brother and uncle, was rebounding from a rough patch in life.

“He was doing everything he needed to do,” Elizabeth said. “He was trying to get a job. He was focused on going back to school. He was just doing whatever it needed to be done to make sure he had the best life possible he was trying to do.”

Anyone wishing to help the family can donate to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help pay for the memorial and cremation expenses for Miltenberger.

An autopsy on Miltenberger was scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about his death is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

