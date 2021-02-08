Purdue guard Jaden Ivey named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - It was announced on Monday that Purdue guard Jaden Ivey has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

✌🏽 𝐓𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐒 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄.@IveyJaden named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for 2nd time. pic.twitter.com/dIBdO68iJj — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 8, 2021

The former Marian and La Lumiere star averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists per game this past week for the Boilermakers.

This is the second time this season Ivey has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. It’s also the fourth straight week a Boilermaker has won this award.

