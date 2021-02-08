Advertisement

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

This is the second time this season Ivey has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - It was announced on Monday that Purdue guard Jaden Ivey has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

The former Marian and La Lumiere star averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists per game this past week for the Boilermakers.

This is the second time this season Ivey has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. It’s also the fourth straight week a Boilermaker has won this award.

