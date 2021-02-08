Michigan reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,769* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,769* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (02/08/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 6th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~884 per day.

There have been 14,905 deaths and 569,417 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,379 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 74* more coronavirus deaths and 1,358 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 1,383 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 63* more coronavirus deaths and 1,203 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 200 deaths and 11,151 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 58 deaths and 3,830 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 78 deaths and 4,513 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

