Michigan City sees 2 shootings within an hour

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Michigan City, police responded to two shootings within an hour of each other back on Friday night.

The first one happened just before 11 in the 1000 block of East Michigan Boulevard.

Police say a home was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

A witness reportedly saw a gray or silver 4-door passenger vehicle in the area shortly after hearing multiple gunshots.

And just over 30 minutes later, police received word that two gunshot victims at the hospital.

They were reportedly shot while riding in a vehicle in the 900 block of Walker Street.

Fortunately, both of their injuries were not life-threatening.

It’s unknown if the two shootings are connected.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michigan City police.

