Advertisement

Louisville loss viewed as ‘measuring stick’ for Niele Ivey

Despite the loss, Irish head coach Niele Ivey is proud of her team’s performance.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - On Sunday, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team was also looking to do something incredible and upset the No. 1 team in the country Louisville.

The Irish certainly had a chance to pull off the upset too. It was a one-point game with one-minute left in regulation.

Despite the loss, Irish head coach Niele Ivey is proud of her team’s performance.

“I felt like it was a really good measuring stick of where we are in this program and continue to get better and be a better program and team,” Ivey said. “It was a really good measuring stick for them. I was inspired by our effort. I think that’s going to give us a little boost of confidence to know we can play with the No. 1 team in the country. We’re going to get back to work and prepare for NC State.”

Next up for the Irish is No. 4 NC State. The game will not be played until a week from Monday.

Tip is at 5 PM on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Man killed in South Bend shooting
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Grandfather sentenced to probation in toddler’s cruise ship death
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Irish wide receiver Micah Jones enters name in transfer portal
Evans scores 27 to help No. 1 Louisville hold off Notre Dame
Franklin’s late shot sends Indiana past No. 8 Iowa 67-65