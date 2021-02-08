Louisville loss viewed as ‘measuring stick’ for Niele Ivey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - On Sunday, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team was also looking to do something incredible and upset the No. 1 team in the country Louisville.

The Irish certainly had a chance to pull off the upset too. It was a one-point game with one-minute left in regulation.

Despite the loss, Irish head coach Niele Ivey is proud of her team’s performance.

“I felt like it was a really good measuring stick of where we are in this program and continue to get better and be a better program and team,” Ivey said. “It was a really good measuring stick for them. I was inspired by our effort. I think that’s going to give us a little boost of confidence to know we can play with the No. 1 team in the country. We’re going to get back to work and prepare for NC State.”

Next up for the Irish is No. 4 NC State. The game will not be played until a week from Monday.

Tip is at 5 PM on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.