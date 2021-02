SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Notre Dame wide receiver Micah Jones announced on twitter that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Thank you, Notre Dame. I have entered my name into the portal. pic.twitter.com/UFGojEptCB — Micah Jones (@mej2018) February 8, 2021

The Gurnee, Illinois native played in five games over his Irish career.

Jones will earn a degree from Notre Dame this May.

