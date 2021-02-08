Indiana reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,065 more cases Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 58 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,065 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,292 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,459 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 640,744 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 1,529 new cases were reported. 1,446 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 2,403 new cases were reported. 1,541 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 36 more coronavirus deaths and 1,480 new cases were reported. 1,582 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 65 more coronavirus deaths and 1,567 new cases were reported. 1,624 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,445 (+44) cases and 490 (+3) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,925 (+10) cases and 400 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,510 (+16) cases and 189 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,338 (+5) cases and 101 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,298 (+7) cases and 99 (+2) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,370 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,819 (+2) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,725 (+3) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,026 (+4) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

