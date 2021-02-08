Gurley Leep giving away new car to essential worker
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Gurley Leep is giving back to the community by giving away a new car to an essential worker.
All front-line medical workers, teachers and first responders can enter for a chance to win a 2-year lease on a new car.
All you have to do is head to gurleyleep.com by February 28.
A winner will be randomly selected and announced on March 2.
