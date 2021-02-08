Advertisement

Gurley Leep giving away new car to essential worker

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Gurley Leep is giving back to the community by giving away a new car to an essential worker.

All front-line medical workers, teachers and first responders can enter for a chance to win a 2-year lease on a new car.

All you have to do is head to gurleyleep.com by February 28.

A winner will be randomly selected and announced on March 2.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Man killed in South Bend shooting
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Grandfather sentenced to probation in toddler’s cruise ship death
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

The South Bend Common Council has delayed a vote on a resolution seeking collaboration between...
Vote delayed for resolution seeking city and school collaboration
South Bend’s Mayor James Mueller delivered his annual address during the South Bend Common...
Mayor Mueller delivers State of the City
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Bill changing way judges are selected passes through Indiana House
PHM In-person learning plan
UPDATE: PHM unanimously approves in-person learning
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Frigid Air and Light Snow