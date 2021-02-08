Advertisement

Frigid Air and Light Snow

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEART OF WINTER... Most years, the coldest and snowiest part of winter comes during the month of January...but not this year. We are living through the coldest and snowiest part of this winter right now...and I don’t see any end in sight to it at this point. Obviously as we head through the last part of February it can’t stay quite this cold, so we should see a bit of relief. With the cold, there will also be some snow. Most of the snow will be light, but we’ll have to watch all the weak storm systems moving across the country, just in case one of them becomes more powerful...

Tonight: Very cold with times of light snow...an inch or 2 most likely. Low: 10, Wind: NW 4-8

Tuesday: Morning snow tapers off...remaining cold. High: 20, Wind: NNW 5-10

Tuesday night: Even a little cold with a chance for light snow showers. Low: 8

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold with light snow possible. High: 18

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Man killed in South Bend shooting
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Grandfather sentenced to probation in toddler’s cruise ship death
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Snow continuing this afternoon and evening bring us a dusting up to 2 inches.
Bitter cold temperatures to start the second week of February
Snow continuing this afternoon and evening bring us a dusting up to 2 inches.
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-8-2021 First Alert Weather
Cold air is here to stay through this week. Temperatures in the teens for much of the time and...
Cold Air Sticks Around, More Chances for Snow This Week