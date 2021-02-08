Frigid Air and Light Snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HEART OF WINTER... Most years, the coldest and snowiest part of winter comes during the month of January...but not this year. We are living through the coldest and snowiest part of this winter right now...and I don’t see any end in sight to it at this point. Obviously as we head through the last part of February it can’t stay quite this cold, so we should see a bit of relief. With the cold, there will also be some snow. Most of the snow will be light, but we’ll have to watch all the weak storm systems moving across the country, just in case one of them becomes more powerful...

Tonight: Very cold with times of light snow...an inch or 2 most likely. Low: 10, Wind: NW 4-8

Tuesday: Morning snow tapers off...remaining cold. High: 20, Wind: NNW 5-10

Tuesday night: Even a little cold with a chance for light snow showers. Low: 8

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold with light snow possible. High: 18

