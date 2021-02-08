Former South Bend Blue Sox player celebrates 100th birthday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Betsy Jochum, a former South Bend Blue Sox player, is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Jochum was a member of the original team and played both outfield and pitcher. She retired in 1948, earning a spot in the South Bend Baseball Hall of Fame.

One of Jochum’s favorite memories from her playing days is sliding into home plate wearing a skirt.

“It was a little ouchy,” Jochum said.

Her uniform is no longer at her home, it’s in the Smithsonian! Jochum said it was important for others to see it and hopefully inspire the next generation.

On February 6th, am exhibit will open at the South Bend History Museum to share more of Betsy’s memorabilia.

