Elkhart police identify shooting victim

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - in Elkhart, police say they’ve identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday afternoon.

Shamar Barnes, 19, is believed to have recently moved to the Elkhart area from Michigan.

Police were called to the 1200 block of South Main Street just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found Barnes with several gunshot wounds.

Barnes was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, or call Elkhart police.

