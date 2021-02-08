Bypass sees several crashes due to slick roads

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a slick morning on the roads.

A crash happened before noon on the eastbound side of the U.S. 20 bypass east of Ironwood.

Two cars were involved. Thankfully there were no injuries.

The bypass did have other slide offs today, blocking traffic at times.

But right now, it seems to be OK as crews continue to treat the roads.

