Bypass sees several crashes due to slick roads

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a slick morning on the roads.

A crash happened before noon on the eastbound side of the U.S. 20 bypass east of Ironwood.

Two cars were involved. Thankfully there were no injuries.

The bypass did have other slide offs today, blocking traffic at times.

But right now, it seems to be OK as crews continue to treat the roads.

