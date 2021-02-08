Buchanan Arts Center hosts February Artist Market

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - If you are looking to add some new artwork to your home, the February Artist Market in Buchanan may be the place for you.

With the work of 15 Michiana artists on display, the market at the Buchanan Arts Center is in full swing.

“In the last year, there haven’t been any art markets. So a lot of their careers are struggling, a lot of their income is struggling. By supporting these artists, you’re supporting the local economy,” Buchanan Arts Center Acting President Diana Palomo said.

One of the featured artists at the market says a piece of local art can be a great way to redecorate.

“During the COVID shutdown, we had a kind of closer relationship with our homes, and I don’t know about others, but I sort of got tired of the things I was seeing in my home all of the time, day in and day out,” artist Cathy McCormick said.

The market has everything from pottery to textiles to paintings to choose from.

“It gives you a little lift. It makes you feel you are supporting the art community, and you’re also giving yourself something that you will treasure,” McCormick said.

McCormick says local artists like herself are always so grateful for the support. “These are all people who are working and living in our community, and I think sometimes we forget that there are working artists in our area.”

“They’re making one-of-a-kind art, so it’s very important to support local artists,” Palomo said.

Before the month is over, the Buchanan Arts Center encourages you to see what Michiana artists have to offer.

“Michiana has such wonderful talent, so just come on by and check it out and be inspired,” Palomo said.

