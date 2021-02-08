Advertisement

Bitter cold temperatures to start the second week of February

Wind chills below zero as you wake up on Monday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TODAY:

A few light snow showers are possible through early Monday, especially south of the Michigan/Indiana state line. Snow continuing this afternoon and evening bring us a dusting up to 2 inches. Very cold! Temperatures reach the upper teens with a harsh wind chill feeling like we’re below zero this morning.

TONIGHT:

Another weak system spreads light snow into the area tonight with Lake Effect showers developing into Tuesday. Overnight lows in the single digits with a wind chill below zero.

TOMORROW:

Highs in the low 20s with lake effect snow showers affecting travel conditions and visibility in La Porte and Berrien Counties. More chances for snow and cold air continue beyond the middle of this week.

