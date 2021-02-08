2 Fort Wayne zoo tigers test positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - Two tigers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Staff became concerned after the animals began showing mild symptoms consistent with the virus.

According to vets, the male tiger has a dry cough and the female tiger has not shown any symptoms as of yet.

Both tigers remain together in their enclosure.

Zoo officials say it’s unclear how the tigers contracted the illness and they’re being monitored closely.

The zoo has been closed to the public during the pandemic.

