The Grand LV hosts ‘Small Shops’ in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Several small business owners were able to showcase their products at Small Shops in Niles.

Businesses set up booths in several of the rooms at the Grand LV for this weekend-long event with everything from cute clothing to hand-made crafts for customers to buy.

The owner of The Grand LV says she enjoys supporting the small business owners right here in her community.

“We just try to use our building for anyone who might need it. Even though we can’t offer parties or weddings, right now, and gatherings, we definitely didn’t want the building to sit here unoccupied, so we tried to think of a way that someone could benefit from using it,” owner Melanie Kennedy said.

If you missed this weekend’s event, the Grand LV has another Small Shops event scheduled for next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.